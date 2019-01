A music video for Snow Miku 2019’s official theme song has made its wintry debut, depicting the Vocaloid goddess in a cute cold-enduring outfit and sure to spark a heartwarming flame in watchers despite the frigid temperatures (as Hatsune Miku tends to do).

The cute and cheery music video set to theme song “Ai” (by DECO*27):

More information on Snow Miku 2019 can be found online.