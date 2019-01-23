Police Break Up Animax Musix Fan Brawl

A live concert served as a battleground for an escalated argument that led to a fight between idol otaku, causing police to intervene and once again damaging the reputation of otaku in general.

A fight amongst fans broke out at Animax Music 2019 (an annual live event that plays anime music), with the annoying glowstick contraptions that some fans take to events supposedly being the trigger that set things off:

Videos of the fight and of police controlling the situation:

A smartphone was apparently also destroyed with an iron pipe at some point:

Many may lose faith in humanity to know that this is not the first time that idol fans have misbehaved, as Love Live fans have gotten into fights of their own, have been asked to behave multiple times and were told by the Love Live director to stop harassing him and his family – fans were even told that they had to bathe.