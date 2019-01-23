Nissin On “Whitewashing” Ad: “We’ll Pay More Attention to Diversity”

A CM depicting Haitian-Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka has been bombarded with hatred from her many crazed fans as it lightened her skin tone and gave her a different hairstyle, with many labeling the changes as “whitewashing”.

Part of cup noodle giant Nissin’s “Hungry to Win” campaign, the CM featured Naomi Osaka and Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori defying the odds in a seemingly unwinnable game:

Those online however were quick to lambast the CM as it lightened Naomi Osaka’s skin and changed her hairstyle:

A Nissin spokesman apologized for the “confusion and discomfort” caused, mentioning that the characters were created in line with Takeshi Konomi’s (the artist who created the CM) anime series – a quote from the spokesman:

“There is no intention of whitewashing. We accept that we are not sensitive enough and will pay more attention to diversity issue in the future.”

