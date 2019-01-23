Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists OP Masterfully Moe

Koei Tecmo and Gust have released the full opening movie to the latest entry in the Atelier series of games, “Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of the New World”.

The new Atelier game brings characters from old and new Atelier games together in a massive crossover.

An overview of the game’s premise as seen on its official website:

Nelke, the main character, is a very inquisitive young noblewoman. After a certain development, she was appointed as a governor of the borderland village of Westbald. Though she struggles with her duties of developing the village at first, legendary alchemists from past titles in the “Atelier” series offer her their aid. … This game features an all-star cast of legendary alchemists from past titles in the “Atelier” series!

By depicting new sides of characters as they meet and interact for the first time, as well as unexpected relationships among the characters, and more, the title exceeds boundaries with its dream lineup of characters.

The Atelier-filled trailer:

“Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of the New World” will be out for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PS Vita on the 31st of January, 2019 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on the 26th of March, 2019 in North America and the 29th of March, 2019 in Europe.