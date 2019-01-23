DoA 6 Director: “Quietly Enjoy The Sexy Costumes So We Can Keep Making Them”

Dead or Alive 6 director Yohei Shimbori has participated in another interview, this time claiming that fans should “silently enjoy” the sexy outfits in the game or else more can’t be made (sure to have many wondering if the director has been merely saying controversial things to stir up attention).

The interview covered a variety of topics, such as DLC, accessibility and cross-platform play; Shimbori also reassured players that the game will be the same on all platforms and nothing will be censored.

The director also mentioned that clothing damage can’t be as drastic as it used to be or else they’ll have difficulties selling the game in certain countries:

YS: That being said, the damage on clothes has become less prominent. If we implement extensive clothes damage to the point that characters are almost left nude, it’s hard to sell the game in certain territories. [Dead or Alive] Xtreme 3 is a good example because we couldn’t sell it in Europe and North America. Interviewer: Well, you could have if you wanted to… YS: Individual retailers can refuse to carry the game. It’s really a big issue sales-wise. We started small, but there are options to adjust it [the costume break feature]. For now, we’re sticking to the minimum to be able to sell the game. Interviewer: Do you mean that it could be adjusted to make it more prominent after release? YS: Probably yes. That being said, Dead or Alive is not an ecchi game. We want to make a great game, and within that, you may also enjoy not just the combat, but also some sexiness.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the interview was Shimbori addressing some of the few revealing costumes in the game:

Interviewer: I did notice that there are quite a few very revealing costumes. YS: Of course. I’d like the fans to enjoy that, but please don’t talk too loudly about it. The more attention this draws, the less I can do it. If you really want to have nice costumes, please quietly enjoy them so we can keep making them.

The comment seemingly implies that if complaints were to surface about the game’s few sexually enticing outfits, there could be a possibility that no more will be created – a turn of events that has grown to be all too common in the West.

Shimbori was also quite confused as to how SoulCalibur 6 managed to get away with all its erotic costumes:

Interviewer: I’m sure you play other fighting games. Have you played SoulCalibur VI? YS: I have. Interviewer: They went pretty far with the fanservice, and they seem not to have any problems… YS: The reason why they can get away it is one of the big mysteries of the world. SoulCalibur can do it and doesn’t get a beating over it, but even when Dead or Alive doesn’t do it, it still gets criticized. If anyone can tell me why this happens, and how to fix it, please introduce them to me [laughs]. Again, if people talk too much about it, others will come in and bash it. So just enjoy it and please trust me. I’ll make a nice game that the fans will be happy about.

Dead or Alive 6 launches for Xbox One, PS4, and PC on March 1st.