The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince Gets Monstrous

NIS America released a new gameplay trailer for upcoming platformer and puzzle game “The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince”, showcasing the Princess’ transformation skills.

In the newest trailer, the Princess is seen transforming into a huge fox-like monster to slay foes in front of her and the Prince. After dispatching any threats, the brave Princess continues to lead her Prince to relative safety.

The perspective bending trailer:

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince will come out on the 30th of March, 2019, for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.