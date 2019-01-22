Occasionally sexy parody anime Pastel Memories has paid tribute to another popular series, this time with the girls dressing up as the Rozen Maiden doll characters whilst poking fun at the show in general (among other anime).
Omake:
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
Occasionally sexy parody anime Pastel Memories has paid tribute to another popular series, this time with the girls dressing up as the Rozen Maiden doll characters whilst poking fun at the show in general (among other anime).
Omake:
desu
Leave a Comment