More Live Action Pokemon Movies Rumored

Legendary Pictures apparently has a lot of faith in their Detective Pikachu film, as it has been rumored that more live action Pokemon movies are on the way, surely good news for those who somehow admire the creepy-looking CG of Detective Pikachu.

According to one site’s “trusted sources”, the first film will be a spin-off involving Mewtwo and the 2nd will be an adaptation of the first two Pokemon games: Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue.

The films will be set in the same universe as Detective Pikachu and Legendary Pictures supposedly want the upcoming movie to act as a trigger for a whole new line of live action Pokemon movies – that is if the rumor isn’t a complete fabrication; though given how anticipated Detective Pikachu has become, the opportunity to attain further profits with more movies doesn’t seem so farfetched.

Detective Pikachu will debut in Western theaters May 10th.