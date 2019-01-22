KH3 Seiyuu Shoko-tan Demands FF7 Remake: “I Want To Play It Before I Die!”

Pussy-munching seiyuu Shoko-tan has implored Square-Enix to release the Final Fantasy VII remake while she is still alive.

Ailurophagic seiyuu Shoko-tan has expressed her dismay at the slow progress of the Final Fantasy VII remake, asking whether Square-Enix will deign to release the title before her time on Earth comes to an end:

I wonder whether I’ll be able to play the FF7 Remake while I’m still alive!?

Shoko-tan had previously shown tremendous excitement towards the prospect of a Final Fantasy VII remake after the project’s existence was confirmed in 2015:

A FF7 remake? Are you serious?!!!!!

It feels like it was just yesterday when I was a JS kissing Sephiroth on my TV screen! Life is short, but I’m glad I’ll be able to play the FF7 remake!

Despite her evident dissatisfaction with its neglect towards Final Fantasy VII, Shoko-tan has enjoyed her involvement in another Square-Enix project; the cat-lover is a seiyuu in the upcoming title Kingdom Hearts III:

Shoko-tan expressed disbelief upon meeting Tetsuya Nomura, creator of such beloved characters as Tifa Lockhart and Sephiroth, while she was doing voice work for the character of Rapunzel in Kingdom Hearts III. The esteemed tarento says that she was not sure if she was dreaming or in heaven when she was in the same room as him.

Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled for release on the 25th of January in Japan and the 29th worldwide, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions available. The Final Fantasy VII remake’s release date is unknown.