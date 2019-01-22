Fire Emblem Premium Arrange Album Gets Previewed

Several rearranged Fire Emblem songs for the live concert that will be held at Fire Emblem Expo in May this year have been previewed for the upcoming Fire Emblem Premium Arrange album.

The tracks featured offer a glimpse at some of the classic FE tunes that will be played during the official concert in May.

The full list of previewed tracks:

Story 2: Beginning of each map (Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light) Final Chapter: The Final Holy War (Fire Emblem: Geneology of the Holy War) Beneath a New Light (Fire Emblem: Binding Blade) Companions (Fire Emblem) Determination (Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones) Eternal Bond (Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn) With Mila’s Divine Protection (Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia) What Lies at the End (Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia) Meeting Theme Medley (Story 5: Meeting, Recruitment, Comrades, With Us!) Battle Theme Medley (Blessing of the Eight Generals, Applying Justice, Battle 1: Player Attack, The Devoted, Against the Dark Knight, Dark Emperor Hardin) Conquest(Ablaze) (Vocals: Yuu Kobayashi) (Fire Emblem Awakening) Id (Purpose) (Vocals: Yuu Kobayashi) (Fire Emblem Awakening) Dusk Falls (Vocals: Yumi Kawamura) (Fire Emblem Fates) Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Vocals: Yumi Kawamura) (Fire Emblem Fates) Fire Emblem Main Theme (Ver.Heroes) (Vocals: Yumi Kawamura) (Fire Emblem Heroes)

The Fire Emblem Premium Arrange album will be coming out on the 20th of March, 2019.