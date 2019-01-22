Fate/Grand Order Stage Play Visually Pleasing

The official website for the ongoing Fate/Grand Order stage play titled “Fate/Grand Order The Stage -Dai Nana Tokuiten Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia-” has received a new complex visual.

The second Fate/Grand Order stage play loosely covers the Babylonia arc of the mobile game and has run at the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from the 11th until the 14th of January, it will also be running at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo from the 19th until the 27th of January.

The cast in their elaborate costumes: