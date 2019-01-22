Compile Heart Site Sexily Teases Potential Moero Chronicle Title

Compile Heart have launched another countdown page implying the impending announcement of a new title, naturally making sure to provide salacious imagery to lure fans into checking back every day.

Due to the site’s link possessing “moe-chro”, theorists have assumed that the announcement may involve a new Moero Chronicle game – visitors can also click character “Otton” at the top right to display a more lewd version of the featured illustration.

Illustrations (and their slightly undressed versions) for the first and second days:

With each passing day, Japanese characters are also appearing at the bottom left of the screen, with them spelling out “スイ” (sui) thus far – more information is expected to arrive once the countdown reaches zero.