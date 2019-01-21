Cosplayer Atsuki is back with a new portrayal of Idolmaster‘s Ranko Kanzaki, this time sporting a fancy swimsuit and umbrella combination to fight the heat and look positively charming at the same time.
More of the umbrella-wielding Ranko cosplay:
