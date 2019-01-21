China TV Censoring Lobes Of Male Stars Who Have Earrings

Worshiped male celebrities in China have strangely had their earlobes censored on TV, with the supposed “ban” leaving just as many individuals confused as idol fans are upset.

The “earring ban” is yet another hampering restriction imposed by authorities on Chinese male idols who appear on TV, as they have also been banned from singing hip hop, possessing tattoos, dying their hair and acting in a “sissy way” – all in the name of stopping the spread of “alternative cultures”.

Spotted by a blogger on Chinese social media site Weibo, their post made mention of male celebrities being told not to wear ear studs, otherwise, they would be censored via pixellation – some images of male celebrities who have had their ears censored:

While no policy has been put into place to stop males from wearing earrings, the concept has been described as being spread by word-of-mouth; an insider working at a Chinese TV station mentioned that programs were instructed to blur “particularly large ear accessories in close-up shots” (internet programs will supposedly also be affected).

Other censorious actions taken by China’s television watchdog (done to cease the spread of alternative culture by way of TV) include telling males not to have ponytails and placing a large graphic over the head of one individual due to their hairstyle: