China Employees Forced To Crawl After Failing Sales Target

Chinese employees who have failed in reaching their demanded sales target have once again been humiliated by their superiors, this time with the employees being instructed to crawl on their hands and feet through the street.

The employees of a beauty product company failed to meet their year-end sales target and had to crawl throughout Shandong city as punishment, with there being video of at least six employees crawling behind a man leading with a flag bearing the company’s name:

Police eventually intervened and put a stop to the public shaming and the company has since ceased operations – managers explained that the ordeal was meant to “motivate” employees into doing better after failing their sales goals.

While not the first incident of the sort to happen, previous companies had disciplined employees who failed to meet sales quotas by slapping them, making them eat worms or forcing them to down toilet fluids.