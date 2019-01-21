Ace Combat 7’s JPEG Dog Turns Heads

Certain video game developers are known for cutting corners when producing their titles and most Bandai Namco games have operated on a limited budget for the longest of time. Popular YouTuber and streamer AngriestPat has discovered one such cost-saving measure in the latest Ace Combat 7.

The two flat dog JPEGs inserted into the game were also quickly acknowledged by one of Bandai Namco’s official Twitter accounts, who felt there was no need to hide this cut corner any longer:

Bandai Namco’s penny-pinching Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is already available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title will be released for the PC on February 1st, 2019.