12th Manga Taisho Awards Nominees Announced

40 mins ago
by Jaster

The 13 nominees for the 12th annual Manga Taisho Awards have been announced by the awards’ executive committee.

The award is limited to series with eight or fewer collected volumes in order to promote newer titles. The nominating committee (composed of staff members from bookstores) each initially vote for five series and the titles with the top ten number of votes become the official nominees of the year. Finally, a second round of voting determines the winner, as well as second and third place.

The official winner will be announced sometime in March or April of 2019.

The proudly presented nominees:

1122
Peko Watanabe

Ikoku Nikki (Foreign Country Diary)
Tomoko Yamashita

Astra Lost in Space (Kanata no Astra)
Kenta Shinohara

Kengouji-san wa Mendoukusai (Kongouji-san is Annoying)
Minoru Toyoda

Golden Gold
Seita Horio

Sazan to Suisei no Shoujo (Sazan and the Comet Girl)
Yuriko Akase

Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi)
Ryouko Kui

Nagi no Oitoma (Nagi’s Long Vacation)
Misato Konari

Hakumei & Mikochi – Tiny Little Life in the Woods (Hakumei to Mikochi)
Takuto Kashiki

The Blue Period.
Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest (Hokuhokusei ni Kumo to Ike)
Aki Irie

Mystery to Iu Nakare (Do not say mystery) 
Rui Morita

Metamorphose no Engawa (The Balcony of Metamorphose)
Kaori Tsurutani

