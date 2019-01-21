12th Manga Taisho Awards Nominees Announced

The 13 nominees for the 12th annual Manga Taisho Awards have been announced by the awards’ executive committee.

The award is limited to series with eight or fewer collected volumes in order to promote newer titles. The nominating committee (composed of staff members from bookstores) each initially vote for five series and the titles with the top ten number of votes become the official nominees of the year. Finally, a second round of voting determines the winner, as well as second and third place.

The official winner will be announced sometime in March or April of 2019.

The proudly presented nominees:

1122

Peko Watanabe Ikoku Nikki (Foreign Country Diary)

Tomoko Yamashita Astra Lost in Space (Kanata no Astra)

Kenta Shinohara Kengouji-san wa Mendoukusai (Kongouji-san is Annoying)

Minoru Toyoda Golden Gold

Seita Horio Sazan to Suisei no Shoujo (Sazan and the Comet Girl)

Yuriko Akase Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi)

Ryouko Kui Nagi no Oitoma (Nagi’s Long Vacation)

Misato Konari Hakumei & Mikochi – Tiny Little Life in the Woods (Hakumei to Mikochi)

Takuto Kashiki The Blue Period.

Tsubasa Yamaguchi Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest (Hokuhokusei ni Kumo to Ike)

Aki Irie Mystery to Iu Nakare (Do not say mystery)

Rui Morita Metamorphose no Engawa (The Balcony of Metamorphose)

Kaori Tsurutani