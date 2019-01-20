New Lupin III Anime Movie Announced

The beloved and seemingly infinite Lupin III series has received an announcement stating that another anime film is on the way, demonstrating the strength of the franchise even 40+ years after its debut.

The news was initially announced via the Twitter for Nihon TV’s programming block “Kinyo Roadshow”:

No information regarding what type of film it will be has been divulged, but the franchise’s 9th movie is slated to launch in Japanese theaters this winter.

The TV special, “Lupin The Third: Goodbye Partner”, will air on TV January 25th – a visual: