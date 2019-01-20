Netflix: “Fortnite Is More Formidable Competition Than HBO”

Netflix has made a bold statement in claiming that world-renowned online game Fortnite is greater competition than HBO (a competitor that offers similar services unlike Fortnite), perhaps an obvious thing to point out given the amount of popularity the game possesses.

One of Netflix’s recent earnings reports demonstrated the influence held by the media-services provider as it was divulged they have 10% of television screen time in the US (the percentage being lower on mobile); Netflix also mentioned that more often than not, they compete and lose to Fortnite more than they do HBO.

The fact that the game has reached a level of popularity so formidable that it can stand against giants in other forms of media is a clear indication of its success; before Christmas, 8.3 million concurrent players were confirmed to be playing the game.