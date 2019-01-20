Most Downloaded Nintendo Eshop Titles Of 2018

Nintendo has provided rankings of their most downloaded games in 2018, with both packaged software and download-exclusive titles being present, though the top game will hardly prove too surprising given the popularity of the franchise.

The ranking for packaged software downloads:

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3. Overcooked 2 4. Splatoon 2 5. Super Mario Party 6. Octopath Traveler 7. Kirby Star Allies 8. Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu 9. Minecraft 10. Mario Tennis Ace

The ranking for download-exclusive titles:

1. Human Fall Flat 2. Stardew Valley 3. Puyo Puyo Esports 4. Overcooked Special Edition 5. Hollow Knight 6. Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou 7. Arcade Archives VS Super Mario Brothers 8. Dragon Quest X Basic Pack 9. Minna de Kuuki Yomi 10. Wizard of Legend