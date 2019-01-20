Japanese Suicides Declined In 2018: “Only 20,598 People Killed Themselves!”

The number of suicides is Japan has fallen to its lowest point in decades, with fewer than 21,000 people choosing to end their lives in 2018.

Japan’s famously high suicide rates have been decreasing, with 2018 seeing the lowest number of suicides for several decades: only 20,598 people killed themselves last year. Suicide rates have been gradually decreasing for nine years in a row, although this is the first time in 37 years that they have fallen below 21,000 a year.

Kanagawa prefecture saw the largest decrease in suicides, with a drop of 14% from the previous year’s figure of 1,119. Tokyo saw suicides increase by almost 5%.

Male suicides remain much more common than female suicides, with men killing themselves 2.2 times more often than women. However, this disparity is lower than that of many Western countries such as Great Britain or the United States, where male suicides outnumber female ones by a ratio of three to one.