Feminists Triggered By “Japanese Benny Hill”

Veteran entertainer Ken Shimura has caused controversy due to a “meat futon” sketch that appeared on his TV show, with some commentators comparing him to beloved British comedian Benny Hill.

Comedian Ken Shimura has come in for criticism after a “meat futon” sketch in his long-running TV show. The term “Niku Buton” (meat futon) is occasionally used to describe a female bedmate who acts as a warm, fleshy cushion. Shimura’s act took the concept much further, as he constructed a bed entirely out of bikini-clad women; four women were used as a mattress, with another four used as a blanket.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the sketch caused much condemnation, with some viewers deeming it to be a violation of women’s rights:

This objectifies women! Their rights are completely ignored! I felt nauseous! This is vulgar and stupid! How outdated and sexist is this?! It makes me feel sick. Fuji TV ought to feel ashamed of themselves for broadcasting this! I want to see him apologise for this!

The offending sketch, along with the rest of the show, can be seen below:

Neither Fuji TV, which broadcasts the show, nor Shimura himself has apologised for the sketch.