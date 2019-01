The “Devil May Cry: The Live Hacker” stage play based on Capcom’s popular action game series Devil May Cry has presented some of its main actors in their full costumes.

The decked out actors in costume:

The stage play will be running 13 performances starting on the 1st of March, 2019 until the 10th at the Zepp DriveCity in Tokyo.

The latest game entry into the franchise, Devil May Cry 5, will release on the 8th of March, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.