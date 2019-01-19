Violent Injury-Prone City Mascot Canned

Bodysuit mascot Chiitan, the PR mascot for Shikoku’s Susaki City, has been fired from their position after numerous complaints were sent into city hall, most likely as a result of the otter’s often dangerous stunts.

The hilarious mascot gained significant notoriety online due to their ludicrous activities, with some being dangerous or likely to involve violence committed by (or upon) the mascot:

Unfortunately, it was reported that over 100 complaints were sent into Susaki’s city hall regarding the otter’s questionable stunts, leading to their dismissal, though the city and the crazed mascot are still on good terms with one another.

The mascot has been contemplating their next move: