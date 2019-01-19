Punch Line Games Finally Acquires Steam Release

Publisher PQube has announced that after many delays, visual novel and adventure game Punch Line will be coming to Steam.

The Punch Line video game follows the events of the anime closely while expanding on them by presenting players with a different ending.

Some of the features of the game directly from Steam:

Be a friendly ghost – Haunt a house full of girls while you solve puzzles, play tricks and cause trouble!

– Haunt a house full of girls while you solve puzzles, play tricks and cause trouble! Level-up your powers! – Learn to master your poltergeist abilities from moving objects to full-body possession!

– Learn to master your poltergeist abilities from moving objects to full-body possession! Be a trickster – Play elaborate pranks on your housemates but don’t get too excited if you see their panties!

– Play elaborate pranks on your housemates but don’t get too excited if you see their panties! Beware your weakness – See too many panties and humanity will be destroyed!

– See too many panties and humanity will be destroyed! Put on your detective hat – Perform investigations reclaim your body with the help of a perverted ghost-cat!

– Perform investigations reclaim your body with the help of a perverted ghost-cat! Save the planet – Use time travel to go back and prevent the earth from exploding, defeating terrorists at the same time!

– Use time travel to go back and prevent the earth from exploding, defeating terrorists at the same time! Live the anime – Based on the critically-acclaimed anime but with a completely different ending!

Punch Line will be coming out sometime this year on the PC via Steam.