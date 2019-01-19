Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Fighting Game Announced

Celebrating 25-years of the Power Rangers franchise, nWay, Hasbro and Lionsgate have announced a new fighting game is coming to hopefully please fans.

More about the game, its premise and features:

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is a highly approachable fighting game for Power Rangers fans. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A modern take on the 25-year franchise, the game showcases stunning graphics with vivid details. Pit current and classic Rangers and villains like never before in team battles. Test your skills online against friends and players from around the world for endless replayability. A streamlined combat system welcomes newcomers with simplified controls while maintaining depth for the most dedicated competitor to learn and master. 25 Years of Rangers – Generations of Power Rangers collide across the multiverse’s 25-year history. Experience authentic but re-imagined Power Rangers battle sequences like never before.

The somewhat stiff trailer:

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will release digitally for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One sometime in April of 2019. A PC version of the game will be released later in 2019.