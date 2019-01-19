Mortal Kombat 11 Footage Visceral As Ever

The next entry into the gore-laden Mortal Kombat franchise has received an abundance of new trailers, covering everything from gameplay and characters to the story and customization options that players will have access to.

New details and footage surfaced at a live event in Los Angeles, with numerous videos also appearing online:

Many have also noticed the stark contrast to Skarlet’s new outfit in comparison to Mortal Kombat 9:

It is presumed that Mortal Kombat 11 will launch with 25 playable characters according to the character select screen, with some being old fan favorites and at least one new fighter.

Mortal Kombat 11 launches for the PS4, PC, Switch and Xbox One come April 23rd – pre-ordering nets players Shao Khan and access to the beta.