The upcoming “KonoSuba: Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering Adventurers” RPG has had its opening sequence unleashed onto potential buyers, showcasing characters, scenes and gags that fans of the anime will be familiar with and seemingly promising a fun experience.

The turn-based dungeon crawler’s semi-animated OP:

KonoSuba: Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering Adventurers launches in Japan on the PS4 and Vita come March 28th.