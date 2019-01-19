An illness has befallen the male protagonist of Ero-Manga Sensei in its OVA’s 2nd episode, causing the secluded Sagiri to take care of the household by herself and bound to have watchers rooting for the inexperienced girl.
Omake:
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
An illness has befallen the male protagonist of Ero-Manga Sensei in its OVA’s 2nd episode, causing the secluded Sagiri to take care of the household by herself and bound to have watchers rooting for the inexperienced girl.
Omake:
38.5!?
Isn’t that like extreme hypothermia?
He’s basically a Popsicle.
Yes
Leave a Comment