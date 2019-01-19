Chibi RPG Lapis x Labyrinth Heading West Soon

The cute chibi loot-collecting action-RPG Lapis x Labyrinth will be getting a Western release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Nippon Ichi Software’s Lapis x Labyrinth is a simple dungeon exploring and treasure collection action-RPG where players can build their parties by stacking many characters on top of each other, building a totem to slay countless loot-filled enemies.

The adorable totem-forming trailer:

Lapis x Labyrinth will come out for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on the 28th of May, 2019 in North America and on the 31st of May, 2019 in Europe.