“Abuser” List Spread Through Anime Cons

A spreadsheet containing the names of various “harassers” and “abusers” is being circulated by the organisers of various Western anime conventions, being likened by the usual suspects to the “#MeToo movement”.

The 34 names on the list include those who “prey on minors” and those accused of taking upskirt photos of cosplayers, though the list itself was not leaked.

Kotaku did apparently meet with the person responsible for the spreadsheet (who decided to remain anonymous), who claimed they have no intention of punishing people:

“Conventions can punish. Law enforcement can punish. I am not here to punish. I am here to equip people who are likely to be victimized to arm themselves and be suspicious because fear keeps us safe in these situations.”

In what could be an attempt to try and defend themselves in a worst case scenario (for example, that all the accusations in the document are false), a disclaimer was present on the top of the spreadsheet saying “DISCLAIMER: This document is only a collection of misconduct allegations. Please use it to spot red flags and reduce victimization, not for vigilantism”.

Con attendees had a “great fear of exclusion” and this prevented supposed victims speaking up, it is said.

The list maker also makes mention of “making sure the language is consistent” before placing entries into the spreadsheet, revealing what types of individuals are already on it:

“A lot of cases of people referring to all sex with minors as pedophilia and that’s not technically correct. Also, a lot of people put in descriptions of something that was grooming but not use the word ‘grooming.’ I wanted to use as accurate language as possible.”

Whether any concrete evidence beyond anonymous reports to the effect that “that guy over there is a creep” is required to wind up on such a list seems doubtful; there was already a case of a person being falsely placed onto the list:

The falsely accused man noted that a person who had been bullying him for years was responsible for putting his name on the list; Kotaku reached out to this person:

When I asked her over e-mail whether, by including him in the spreadsheet, she was accusing Sevakis of being an abuser or a predator, she said no, but added that speaking about her to her gym coach “was a highly invasive and inappropriate action that showed a pattern of poor behavior in the anime community being overlooked and felt this action warranted being put on the list.”

When asked if there could be more false accusations, the creator of the list dodged the question by stating “just two to eight percent of reported rape accusations are false” – because no one, especially not a woman, would lie about such matters.