Westworld Mobile Game Gets The Axe

The Westworld mobile game based on the popular sci-fi TV series has been removed from app stores following a lawsuit between publisher Warner Bros. and Bethesda Softworks.

The official Westworld Mobile Twitter account has come out with a simple statement announcing the removal of the game from online stores as well as its eventual closure in April of this year:

The details of the lawsuit explained:

Bethesda had brought a lawsuit against publisher Warner Bros. and Westworld developer Behaviour Interactive a day after the free-to-play game released in June 2018, citing the game had similar artwork, animation, elements of gameplay, and source code to Bethesda’s free-to-play mobile game Fallout Shelter. Behaviour Interactive had worked with Bethesda in the development of Fallout Shelter previously to launching the Westworld mobile game. Warner Bros. and Behaviour Interactive denied the allegations that Fallout Shelter code was used for the title, but amicably settled the lawsuit with Bethesda earlier this month. The terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed, so it is unknown if the removal was part of the deal, but Bethesda had stated in the lawsuit that it wanted the Westworld game pulled from the marketplaces.