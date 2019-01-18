Rooster Teeth’s Gen;lock Trailer Tries to Impress

Animated entertainment company Rooster Teeth has launched a trailer for their upcoming 3D CG sci-fi action show Gen:LOCK, impressing their fans.

Rooster Teeth’s latest show has seemingly bust out the budget and is intending to deliver entertainment unlike any of their previous animations. Gen:LOCK is set to feature an almost all-star cast of voice actors coupled with intensely detailed animation and world.

More about the show’s story and voice actors:

Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, and David Tennant star in the new show from the producers of RWBY. Fifty years in the future, an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience that powers devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

The trailer:

Rooster Teeth’s Gen:LOCK will premiere exclusively on the studio’s website on the 26th of January, 2019.