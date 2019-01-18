Resident Evil 2 Remake Japan Demo Censorship Guts The Gore

Comparisons between the western and Japanese versions of the Resident Evil 2 remake have been provided online by a fan, with the Japanese version unsurprisingly choosing to tone down the excessive gore and blood typically present in western iterations.

The comparison video:

Some have been making comparisons to how video game companies in the west are currently censoring things like anime girl breasts, yet are completely fine with there being obscene gore…

An uncensored “Z Version” however is supposedly on the way for Japanese players.