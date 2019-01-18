Kindred Spirits On The Roof: Full Chorus A Yuri Miracle

Exalted yuri visual novel “Kindred Spirits on the Roof” has launched its “Full Chorus” upgrade, providing lovers of romantic girl-on-girl action with sublime voice-acting and tons of extra goodies to enjoy.

Heroine Toomi Yuna unexpectedly encounters two ghosts on the roof of her school one day; these two poor maidens lost their lives at a young age where they had yet experienced love, but together with Yuna, they have made it their mission to help make more girl-on-girl couples to learn how such pairings have sex.

Full Chorus can enchant the ears of players with its full voice acting and has also provided voice actor commentary and drama CD specials to sweeten the deal.

The cute and sexy adventure that is Kindred Spirits on the Roof: Full Chorus can be purchased now – those who already have the base game can purchase the upgrade patch.