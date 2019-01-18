Jump Force Tutorial Trailers Quite Simple

Bandai Namco has released a set of trailers introducing the basics of gameplay for their upcoming 3D Shonen Jump character brawler Jump Force.

The newest set of Jump Force trailers showcase control tutorials known as “Battle Guides”, making players familiar with the game’s pretty intuitive control schemes.

The trailers with very simple controls:

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on the 14th of February and the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15th in the Americas and Europe.