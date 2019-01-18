Hikaru Utada Concert Available On PlayStation VR

PlayStation has provided a virtual reality experience for famed singer Hikaru Utada, a rather strange offering but one that will allow western fans to experience her many musical contributions to the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

The VR experience is part of her “Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018” and gifts users with the ability to witness her concert in virtual reality – a video revealing the VR concert:

Behind-the-scenes footage:

The Hikaru Utada VR experience will be available now until December 24th.