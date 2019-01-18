Dragon Ball Super: Broly Earns $7 Million On Opening Day

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie has just premiered in the United States and has already amassed huge crowds and profits on the first day of screening.

According to the latest reports, the Dragon Ball movie (which marks the return of “maximum power” Broly) has earned an estimated $7 million at the US box office:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s opening day blows away the $1.8M opening weekend of Funimation’s Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ from 2015 at 913 theaters. That pic ended its stateside run at $8M and global at $61.7M. Fox International has overseas on Broly where it has amassed $57.6M from 17 territories.

Some estimates show the new Dragon Ball Super film may end up the most successful US release out of any Dragon Ball features so far.