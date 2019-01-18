Ace Combat 7 VR PS4 Demo Launches In Japan

Just a day before its official launch for the PS4 and Xbox One, Bandai Namco has launched a special PS4 VR demo for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The demo features one mission from the PlayStation 4 version’s “VR Mode” and does not feature any other content outside of it.

The demo itself is now available via the Japanese PlayStation Store, sized at about 2.5 GB.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18th, 2019 and for PC on February 1st, 2019.