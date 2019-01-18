You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

2Ch’s Worst Autumn 2018 Anime A True Legend

56 mins ago
1 Comment
by Rift

The most abysmally atrocious anime of the autumn season has at last been decided upon by 2ch, with the winner unsurprisingly turning out to be “Ore ga Suki Nano wa Imouto Dakedo Imouto Janai“, a series that may have achieved legendary status when it comes to awful art and animation.

The anime immediately became hotly criticized after a significant decrease in art and animation quality started to surface, leading to episode delays and even delays for the BD releases (despite it being unlikely that there are many who will purchase them).

Some examples of the mind-boggling mistakes that earned the anime its title:

Previous shows selected as the worst of their season:

2018 Autumn – Ore ga Suki Nano wa Imouto Dakedo Imouto Janai

2018 Summer – Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Ikusa Otome

2018 Spring – Hakyu Hoshin Engi

2018 Winter – Marchen Madchen

2017 Autumn – Ousama Game The Animation

2017 Summer – Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni

2017 Spring – Seikai Suru Kado

2017 Winter (2 winners) – Chaos;Child and Trickster: Edogawa Ranpo “Shounen Tanteidan” yori

2016 Autumn – Bloodivores

2016 Summer – Danganronpa 3

2016 Spring – Mayoiga

2016 Winter – Divine Gate

2015 Autumn – Comet Lucifer

2015 Summer – Chaos Dragon: Sekiryuu Seneki

2015 Spring – Punch Line

2015 Winter – Isuca

