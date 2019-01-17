Yohei Shimbori On DOA 6: “Its On The Same Level Of Sexiness As DOA 5”

A recent interview with Dead or Alive 6 director Yohei Shimbori has him claiming that the title is “on the same level of sexiness” as Dead or Alive 5, a statement that fans have proven to be false on multiple occasions.

Yohei Shimbori was apparently “misunderstood” in a previous interview regarding the game’s sexiness being toned down to appeal to female players, with him touching on the subject lightly in this new interview:

Interviewer: So there’s a final thing I wanted to get clarification on, about an interview where a journalist didn’t understand what you meant and accidentally created controversy. Yohei Shimbori: Oh, I see. In an interview that was published, I said the game would be less sexy in consideration of the female players, which is totally wrong, because we know that female players in the DOA fanbase like to play strong and sexy women. Interviewer: I do! Yohei Shimbori: Thank you! So yeah, there was a clear misunderstanding about any form of censorship or whatnot. It was also mentionned that Sony imposed some form of censorship on the PS4 version, which is totally untrue. All versions will be the same and it was a huge misunderstanding. Coming back to the sexyness of the game, it’s on the same level as DOA 5, and there are some adjustments possible. We’ll take the community’s feedback to patch the game and making it more or less… Excessive, if need be. Like the extent of the deterioration of the clothes, that we can adjust fairly easily. What I’m saying is that we didn’t censor ourselves and stuck to DOA 5’s level, but the door’s open to adjustments if the community dislikes something. Please trust us!

This clashes with a previous interview where Shimbori stated they intended to make the female characters “less sexualized”.

Some may also be confused at Shimbori claiming the game to be on the same level of sexiness as Dead or Alive 5, which many believe to be false, from the reduced breast jiggle to the less skimpy costumes and the toned down clothing destruction (in comparison to Dead or Alive 5):

Though, considering the breast jiggling was apparently put back into the game, its possible that the design philosophy for the game has shifted, at least slightly (if not solely as a form of damage control).

The entire interview can be read online now.