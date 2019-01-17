Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Official Artbook Announced

Famitsu magazine has revealed Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and its “Torna The Golden Country” expansion will be getting their own official artbook.

The artbook will feature new and old drawings by main character designer Masatsugu Saito together with drafts and final designs for rare blades by many guest illustrators.

The process on the designs of weapons, monsters and the Titans will all be detailed in the artbook courtesy of the authors. Lastly, the artbook will feature every piece of post-battle dialogue and the dialogue in Heart-to-Heart events in script form.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Official Artworks: Alrest Record artbook will be coming out on the 2nd of February, 2019 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon.