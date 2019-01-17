Visual Novel Chaos;Child Coming To Steam

Science adventure visual novel Chaos;Child will be coming out for the PC via Steam’s storefront.

Set in the same universe as Chaos;Head, Steins;Gate and Robotics;Notes, Chaos;Child is a direct sequel to the original science adventure visual novel Chaos;Head released in 2008.

The overview of the story and game features directly from Steam:

It’s been six years since a massive earthquake leveled the city of Shibuya. Now, in October 2015, while researching a number of recent murders, Takuru Miyashiro realizes a horrible truth. These murders are the return of a series of killings that plunged Shibuya into terror six years ago. And at the same time, people called gigalomaniacs, with the powers to make their delusions real, are beginning to awaken… GAME FEATURES Discover A Darker Japan

Explore Shibuya in 2015, after an earthquake nearly levelled the city six years prior, and try to outsmart the puppet-master behind this New Generation Madness.

Play as Takuru, an arrogant senior and the newspaper club president, and discover the pattern in a series of bizarre deaths around you that the police can’t seem to crack.

Investigate gruesome, supernatural murders with a team of uniquely talented friends.

Choose to explore disturbing nightmares or pleasurable daydreams to affect the different realities that Takuru perceives, and change your story.

Unlock SIX endings by changing the course of your team’s investigations and relationships, and understand the characters and plot in depth.

Enjoy beautiful and ethereal art work in this stunning visual novel from the Science Adventure series.

A stand-alone story with a brand new cast, extensive replayability and ties to the Steins;Gate universe!

Chaos;Child will be coming out on Steam with English text support on the 22nd of January, 2019.