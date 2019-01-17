Resident Evil 2 Remake Becomes Steam’s Global Top Seller

Despite the Resident Evil 2 remake not even being released yet, it has still managed to become the global top selling game on Steam, perhaps serving as proof in regards to how powerful a tool nostalgia is.

Steam’s globally top-selling titles:

Many believe this to be in-part thanks to the Resident Evil 2 demo, which over 1.3 million users have played, though the title’s offer of a playing experience similar to the franchise’s survival horror roots (for the most part) may have also been a major factor.