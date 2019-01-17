Persona Q2 Rated In Australia, Western Release Implied

A Western release for Persona Q2 may have been inadvertently confirmed after Australian censors classified the game.

The Australian Classification board has rated 3DS dungeon-crawler Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, sparking rumors of an upcoming Western release. The board determined that the game had a mild impact with relation to violence, bad language, nudity and “themes”, along with a moderate impact for sex; this has resulted in an “M” (mature) classification. The rating means that the game is recommended for users over the age of 15, although it remains legal for under-15s to play it.

More significantly, the fact that an Australian ratings board has classified the game suggests that it is to receive a Western release; Atlus has so far said nothing about releasing the game outside of Japan.

Observant Atlus followers may remember that the release of Catherine Classic was also inadvertently revealed by the Australian Classification board in December.