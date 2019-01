Bandai Namco has announced a new Dragon Ball action RPG project on their official Twitter and teased the arrival of a new Universe 11 fighter for the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game.

More information about the RPG title as well as the new fighter (speculated to be Jiren) will be revealed in the March 2019 issue of V-Jump releasing on the 21st of January, as well as at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals on the 26th and 27th of January.