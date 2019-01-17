Kingdom Hearts Disney Hotel Room Fully Decked Out

The Tokyo Disney Ambassador Hotel has announced it will feature a time-limited Kingdom Hearts Special Room at its premises.

The special room will feature all kinds of referential material to the video game franchise and will even come with a unique Keyblade-shaped keycard:

Rather than just any old piece of metal or plastic, guests staying the Kingdom Hearts room unlock their quarters by using a Keyblade, the traditional weapon of the game’s heroic swordsmen. Measuring 18 centimeters (7.1 inches) in length, it’s too big to fit into a standard key hole, but placing it near the door handle will cause it to unlock the door through pure magic (don’t believe heartless rumors that it’s an RF signal that makes it work). The Kingdom Hearts series has never shied away from tearful goodbyes, but thankfully there will be no bittersweet ending for you and your Keyblade, as you’ll be given it to take home, in a commemorative Kingdom Hearts/Ambassador Hotel box, upon check-out.

In line with the hotel promotion, Kingdom Hearts III will be out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 25th of January, 2019 in Japan and Asia and the 29th of January 2019 in North America and Europe.