God Eater 3 Multiplayer Mode Action-Packed

Bandai Namco has revealed a new multiplayer trailer for God Eater 3 going through all the information about one of the title’s more famous modes.

In God Eater 3’s multiplayer mode, players can team up with their friends to battle powerful Ash Aragami online while playing with customized characters; teams can consist of up to 12 members in Assault Mode.

The multiplayer-focused trailer:

God Eater 3 released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on the 13th of December, 2018. The game will launch worldwide on PS4 and PC on the 8th of February, 2019.