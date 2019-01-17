Chinese Nvidia Shield Upgrades Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Chinese iteration of Nvidia’s micro-console, the Nvidia Shield, rolled out a graphical update for Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, allowing users to play the game with drastically improved visuals.

The Nvidia Shield is an Android TV-based digital media player and is described by Nvidia as a “micro-console” capable of playing downloaded games and stream games from a PC or by way of their GeForce Now subscription service.

Partnered with Nintendo China, the console offers numerous Wii games such as New Super Mario Bros. Wii and Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, with an update (supposed thanks to “deep learning”) improving over 4,400 textures in the aforementioned Zelda title (top is before, the bottom is after):

More comparisons were provided, with the top image being the Nvidia Shield remaster, the middle being the Nvidia Shield remaster after the graphical update and the bottom being Twilight Princess HD on Wii U: