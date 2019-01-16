Resident Evil 2 Remake Gets “Tofu” & “HUNK” Mode Screenshots

The official Resident Evil Twitter account has posted a couple of new screenshots from the upcoming “Tofu” and “HUNK” bonus modes in the Resident Evil 2 remake.

The two modes originally existed in the first iteration of Resident Evil 2 as unlockable mini-games after getting an “A” rank in both story scenarios.

In “The 4th Survivor”, players took on the role of Umbrella special operative HUNK making his way out of Raccoon City with a sample of the G-Virus.

The “The Tofu Survivor” mini-game played out similarly to the “The 4th Survivor” except with a comedic spin of controlling a huge block of tofu armed only with a combat knife and a few healing herbs.

Resident Evil 2 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on the 25th of January, 2019.